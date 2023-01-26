India’s first intra-nasal Covid-19 vaccine iNCOVACC launched1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 03:51 PM IST
- Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya and Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh launch Bharat Biotech’s nasal Covid-19 Made-in-India vaccine iNCOVACC
Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya and Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh launched India's first made nasal vaccine against Covid-19 iNCOVACC.
