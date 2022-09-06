India's first intranasal Covid vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets DCGI approval1 min read . Updated: 06 Sep 2022, 03:13 PM IST
- Health min calls it to be a ‘Big Boost to India's Fight Against COVID-19’
India's first intranasal Covid vaccine by Bharat Biotech received DCGI approval on Tuesday for primary immunization against the infection for people above the age of 18. Lauding the achievement, Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said, it is a ‘Big Boost to India's Fight Against COVID-19’