India’s first Long Range revolver ‘Prabal’ to be launched today: Report

India's first long-range revolver 'Prabal' will be launched today (18 August). Manufactured by the state-owned enterprise Advanced Weapons and Equipment India (AWEIL), the Prabal revolver boasts a firing range of up to 50 metres, more than twice the reach of other revolvers. According to a report by Times of India, AWEIL director AK Maurya said the Prabla revolver is light in weight and equipped with a side swing cylinder. It is akin to a Webley Scott revolver, with an easy trigger pull. It weighs 700 grams (without cartridges) in weight and its barrel length is 76 m, while its overall length is 177.6 mm. According to the AWEIL director, one can do the booking of the revolver from today. It could be purchased by civilians with license.

