India's first luxury cruise services to begin from 18 Sep. How to book tickets on IRCTC2 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2021, 09:05 PM IST
- IRCTC has partnered with Cordelia Cruises for promotion and marketing of the indigenous luxury cruise in India
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will start India's first indigenous cruise liner from September 18. The railway arm has partnered with Cordelia Cruises for promotion and marketing of the indigenous luxury cruise in the country.
Those interested in cruise journey can book their tickets through www.irctctourism.com.
How to book cruise ride on IRCTC
Visit - www.irctctourism.com
Click on - 'Cruise' on home page
Select location, departure date, and departure period
Cruise details will appear with itinerary and fare
Click on itinerary to check schedules
Click on ‘Book Now’ to book your cruise ride
Cruise services offered by IRCTC
Cruise weekender
Leaving From: Mumbai
Duration: 5 Nights and 6 Days
Departing Date:20 September
Package starting from ₹23467
Kerala delight
Leaving From: Mumbai
Duration: 2 Nights and 3 Days
Departing Date: 20 September
Package starting from ₹19898
Sundowner to Goa
Leaving From: Mumbai
Duration: 2 Nights and 3 Days
Departing Date: 25 September
Package starting from ₹23467
Cruise to Lakshadweep
Duration: 5 Nights and 6 Days
Departing Date: 27 September
Package starting from ₹49745
From September next year, tourist who wants to visit Sri Lanka through cruise can book their tickets through IRCTC.
Guests on board the ship will have an experience of sailing to some of the best Indian and international destinations like Goa, Diu, Lakshadweep, Kochi, and Sri Lanka.
Cordelia Cruises is starting its first journey from this month and in its first phase will sail through Indian destinations with its base at Mumbai.
Later, from May 2022, the cruise will be shifted to Chennai and set sail to destinations in Sri Lanka like Colombo, Galle, Trincomalee and Jaffna.
Among the popular tour itineraries of Cordelia Cruises are: Mumbai-Goa-Mumbai, Mumbai-Diu-Mumbai, Mumbai-At sea-Mumbai, Kochi-Lakshadweep – At sea – Mumbai, and Mumbai–At sea–Lakshadweep– At sea –Mumbai.
