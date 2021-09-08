The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will start India's first indigenous cruise liner from September 18. The railway arm has partnered with Cordelia Cruises for promotion and marketing of the indigenous luxury cruise in the country.

Those interested in cruise journey can book their tickets through www.irctctourism.com.

How to book cruise ride on IRCTC

Visit - www.irctctourism.com

Click on - 'Cruise' on home page

Select location, departure date, and departure period

Cruise details will appear with itinerary and fare

Click on itinerary to check schedules

Click on ‘Book Now’ to book your cruise ride

Cruise services offered by IRCTC

Cruise weekender

Leaving From: Mumbai

Duration: 5 Nights and 6 Days

Departing Date:20 September

Package starting from ₹23467

Kerala delight

Leaving From: Mumbai

Duration: 2 Nights and 3 Days

Departing Date: 20 September

Package starting from ₹19898

Sundowner to Goa

Leaving From: Mumbai

Duration: 2 Nights and 3 Days

Departing Date: 25 September

Package starting from ₹23467

Cruise to Lakshadweep

Duration: 5 Nights and 6 Days

Departing Date: 27 September

Package starting from ₹49745

From September next year, tourist who wants to visit Sri Lanka through cruise can book their tickets through IRCTC.

Guests on board the ship will have an experience of sailing to some of the best Indian and international destinations like Goa, Diu, Lakshadweep, Kochi, and Sri Lanka.

Cordelia Cruises is starting its first journey from this month and in its first phase will sail through Indian destinations with its base at Mumbai.

Later, from May 2022, the cruise will be shifted to Chennai and set sail to destinations in Sri Lanka like Colombo, Galle, Trincomalee and Jaffna.

Among the popular tour itineraries of Cordelia Cruises are: Mumbai-Goa-Mumbai, Mumbai-Diu-Mumbai, Mumbai-At sea-Mumbai, Kochi-Lakshadweep – At sea – Mumbai, and Mumbai–At sea–Lakshadweep– At sea –Mumbai.

