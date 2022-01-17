For the first time, a couple from India will host their wedding reception in Metaverse. A couple from Tamil Nadu - Dinesh S P and Janaganandhini Ramaswamy - will get married in Sivalingapuram village on the first Sunday of next month. Following which they will host the reception virtually.

Last week, the groom Dinesh S P took to Twitter to declare, I feel so proud and blessed that I have seen and taken advantage of many great opportunities in this world before millions of people have seen them, Beginning of something big! India’s first #metaverse marriage in Polygon blockchain collaborated with TardiVerse Metaverse startup.

The Hogwarts-themed virtual reception will be attended by their friends and family members from across the world.

— Dinesh Kshatriyan 💜 (@kshatriyan2811) January 11, 2022

Dinesh, who is a project associate with IIT Madras, told Times of India, "I came up with the idea of having a Metaverse wedding reception, and my fiancee also liked the idea."

"I have been into crypto and blockchain technology, and have been mining ethereum, a form of cryptocurrency, for the last one year. Since blockchain is the basic technology of Metaverse, when my wedding was fixed, I thought of having a reception in Metaverse," he added

Metaverse is a platform that combines multiple elements of technology like augmented reality, blockchain and virtual reality. Here users can go live in their digital avatars and also interact with others.

Tremendously influenced by the Harry Potter universe, Dinesh and Janaganandhini will have avatars dressed in traditional clothes, while guests will be given login details where they can choose an avatar and enter the reception.

