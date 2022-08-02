India’s first Monkeypox death: Do this to avoid ‘silent transmission’

Dr. PS Indu, professor and head of the department of community medicine at the Government Medical College in Kollam, discussed in detail what should be done to avoid silent transmission of Monkeypox.
Health experts suggested stepping up surveillance to prevent silent transmission of monkeypox after the National Institute of Virology (NIV) confirmed the first monkeypox fatality in the nation. The moment has come, according to Dr. PS Indu, professor and head of the department of community medicine at the Government Medical College in Kollam, who was speaking to ANI.
She warned about problems and silent transmission of monkeypox if surveillance is not strengthened and stressed the importance of bolstering surveillance in order to prevent quiet transmission.
Stressing the surveillance, Dr Indu said, "Surveillance is important. To know what is happening around us, we need data. And this can only happen when people screen them and get tested."
"Screening is important, otherwise, the silent transmission can spread and then people will come with complications. All countries have to take action and share data with important information," she added.
"The secondary infections are dermatology complications and central nervous system complications which can result in mortality death. And other issues that affect the brain. Encephalitis is an infection of the brain," she added.
She emphasised the value of wearing masks to prevent making direct contact. and said, "We need to continue to wear masks and avoid face-to-face and skin-to-skin contact with people who are not aware of their potential symptoms."
There is also a monkeypox vaccine but these are the policy decisions which have to come up in the long run, she added.
Veena George, the Kerala Health Minister, announced earlier in the day that tests on a 22-year-old who passed away on July 30 revealed a positive result for the viral zoonotic virus. The young man from Chavakkad Kuranjiyur in the Thrissur district tested positive and displayed symptoms of monkeypox On July 30, he passed away in Kerala. He received antibiotics as well as treatment for encephalitis, abnormal seizures, and other illnesses.
Twenty high-risk connections, including three health professionals from the private hospital—a doctor and two nurses—are currently being watched. Notably, India has so far documented five instances of monkeypox, with three cases occurring in Kerala, one in Delhi, and one in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.
The Central government is now on high alert as a result, despite an increase in the number of infections in several other nations. There is definitely no need for alarm, according to Dr. V K Paul of NITI Aayog, who represents the health sector. This is because the government has taken considerable steps to control the disease.
Monkeypox is a zoonotic disease caused by the monkeypox virus, which belongs to the same family of viruses that causes smallpox. The disease is endemic in regions like West and Central Africa but lately, cases have been reported from non-endemic countries too, according to the WHO.
