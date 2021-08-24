The Centre on Tuesday informed that the country's first mRNA-based Covid vaccine was found to be safe, and was given go ahead for Phase II/III trials.

Gennova Biopharmaceuticals, the Pune-based biotechnology company, working on the nation's first mRNA-based Covid vaccine, submitted the interim clinical data of the Phase-I study to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), the government's National Regulatory Authority (NRA).

Vaccine Subject Expert Committee (SEC) reviewed the interim Phase I data and found that HGCO19 was safe, tolerable, and immunogenic in the participants of the study, the Ministry of Science & Technology said in a statement.

The minister said that Gennova submitted the proposed Phase II and Phase III study entitled "A Prospective, Multicentre, Randomized, Active-controlled, Observer-blind, Phase II study seamlessly followed by a Phase III study to evaluate the Safety, Tolerability, and Immunogenicity of the candidate HGCO19 (COVID-19 vaccine) in healthy subjects" which was approved by the office of the DCG(I), CDSCO.

The study will be conducted in India at approximately 10-15 sites in Phase II and 22-27 sites in Phase III. Gennova plans to use the DBT-ICMR clinical trial network sites for this study.

Gennova's mRNA-based Covid vaccine development program was partly funded by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Government of India. Later on, the DBT further supported the program under the Mission COVID Suraksha- The Indian COVID-19 Vaccine Development Mission.

Dr Renu Swarup, Secretary, DBT and Chairperson, BIRAC said: “It is a matter of great pride that Nation’s first mRNA-based vaccine is found to be safe and the Drugs Controller General of India DCG(I) has approved Phase II/III trial."

"We are confident that this will be an important vaccine for both India and the world. This is an important milestone in our Indigenous Vaccine Development Mission and positions India on the Global Map for Novel Vaccine Development," she said.

Gennova CEO Dr Sanjay Singh said: “After establishing the safety of our mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate HGCO19 in Phase I clinical trial, Gennova’s focus is to start Phase II/III pivotal clinical trial. In parallel, Gennova is investing in scaling up its manufacturing capacity to cater to the nation's vaccine requirement."

