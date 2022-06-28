India's first mRNA Covid-19 vaccine likely to be available soon1 min read . Updated: 28 Jun 2022, 01:00 PM IST
The Drugs controller general of India (DCGI) is expected to give Emergency Use Authorisation to Gennova's mRNA vaccine any time soon
The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) in a meeting held on Friday recommended Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for India's first mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, sources told ANI on Tuesday.