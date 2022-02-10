India's first mRNA (messenger RNA) vaccine against coronavirus is currently under the final stage of clinical trials, Covid-19 Task Force chief VK Paul on Thursday said while addressing a press conference in the national capital.

“India’s first homegrown Messenger RNA (mRNA) COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Pune-based Gennova Biopharmaceuticals is currently under final clinical trials and we hope that we'll be able to use it someday," Dr Paul said.

Pune-based Gennova Biopharmaceuticals earlier said that it had submitted phase II data of the mRNA vaccine and also completed recruitment for the phase III data.

The mRNA Covid-19 vaccine has also been developed for the Omicron variant, and it will soon be tested on humans for efficacy and immunogenicity.

What is the name of this mRNA vaccine?

In September 2021, Gennova had issued a press statement, providing an update about the Covid-19 vaccine trials. The pharmaceuticals firm had said the DCGI had approved in August that year the phase II and phase III study protocols for India's first mRNA-based Covid-19 vaccine, developed by Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Limited.

The name of the vaccine is HGCO19, it said, adding that Gennova had submitted the interim clinical data of the phase I study to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), India's national regulatory authority.

