The coaches are fitted with high bass-sounding speakers and an on-rail Radio Jockey to keep the passengers entertained during the journey. There will be devotional songs, spiritual stories and live interviews to keep the journey pleasant
The first train to be operated between Coimbatore and Shirdi by a private operator, under the 'Bharat Gaurav' scheme of the Indian Railways, was flagged off on Tuesday.
The Bharat Gaurav Train from Coimbatore North to Sainagar Shirdi will commence at 18:00 hours on 14th June 2022 (Tuesday) and reach Sainagar Shirdi at 07:25 hours on 16th June 2022 (Thursday) with stoppages at Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Yelahanka, Dharmavaram, Mantralayam Road and Wadi.
During the onward journey from Coimbatore, this Bharat Gaurav Train has stoppage at Mantralayam Road station for 5 hours to facilitate darshan at Mantralayam temple.
In the return direction, the Bharat Gaurav Train from Sainagar Shirdi to Coimbatore North will commence at 07:25 hours on 17th June 2022 (Friday) and reach Coimbatore North at 12:00 hours on 18th June 2022 (Saturday) with stoppages at Wadi, Dharmavaram, Yelahanka, Salem, Erode and Tiruppur.
Composition : First AC Coach -1, 2-tier AC coaches – 3, 3-tier AC coaches-8, Sleeper Class coaches-5 , Pantry car-1 and Luggage-cum-Brake Vans-2. (Total – 20 coaches).
Other features of the train service are:
There will be a Doctor on board to attend any emergency
There are Private securities engaged along with the Railway Police Force to protect the train from any kind of harm
There will be on board electricians and AC Mechanic and Fire and Safety Officers
The train is maintained by branded housekeeping service providers who will clean the utility areas on frequent intervals and the caterers are experienced and rich in holding the traditional vegetarian menus.
The coaches are fitted with high bass-sounding speakers and an on-rail Radio Jockey to keep the passengers entertained during the journey. There will be devotional songs, spiritual stories and live interviews to keep the journey pleasant.
Completely Toxic-free and Smoke-free
Bharat Gaurav Trains
Indian Railways had launched the operation of theme-based Bharat Gaurav train in the month of November 2021. The objective of this theme is to showcase India’s rich cultural heritage and magnificent historical places to the people of India and the world, through Bharat Gaurav Trains. This scheme also aims to leverage the core strengths of the professionals of the tourism sector to run theme-based trains to tap the vast tourist potential of India.
At present, IRCTC is already running several tourist circuit trains in Railways. With introduction of this policy, all tourist circuit trains w.e.f 01-04-2022 shall be operated as per the guidelines issued under this policy. This Bharat Gaurav scheme will now help in roping in of more tour operators with professional experience and will give boost to tourism sector in the country.
