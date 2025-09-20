India's first reaction as Trump hikes H-1B visa fee to $1,00,000: 'Measure likely to have humanitarian consequence...'

H-1B visa fee: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday said that full implications of the United States increasing H-1B visa fee to a staggering USD 100,000 annually are being studied by all concerned, noting that the move could have humanitarian consequences.

Trump on Friday signed the proclamation ‘Restriction on entry of certain nonimmigrant workers', saying the abuse of the H-1B visa programme is a "national security threat".

“The Government has seen reports related to the proposed restrictions on the US H1B visa program. The full implications of the measure are being studied by all concerned, including by Indian industry, which has already put out an initial analysis clarifying some perceptions related to the H1B program,” MEA said in a statement.

The ministry stated that the measure is likely to have humanitarian consequences by way of the disruption caused for families.

“Government hopes that these disruptions can be addressed suitably by the US authorities,” it stated, adding, “Industry in both India and the US has a stake in innovation and creativity and can be expected to consult on the best path forward.”

MEA also said that skilled talent mobility and exchanges have contributed enormously to technology development, innovation, economic growth, competitiveness and wealth creation in the United States and India.

“Policy makers will therefore assess recent steps taking into account mutual benefits, which include strong people-to-people ties between the two countries.”

The H-1B visas are valid for three years and can be renewed for another three years.

Meanwhile, several companies have asked employees who are on leave or outside America to return within the next 24 hours as the proclamation comes into effect from 12:01 am September 21.

Industry body Nasscom said the US' move will impact India's technology services companies.

The industry body noted that one-day deadline creates considerable uncertainty for businesses, professionals, and students across the world.

“Policy changes of this scale are best introduced with adequate transition periods, allowing organizations and individuals to plan effectively and minimize disruption.”

“While we are reviewing the finer details of the order, adjustments of this nature can potentially have ripple effects on America’s innovation ecosystem and the wider job economy. It will also impact Indian nationals that are on H-1B visas working for global and Indian companies. India’s technology services companies will also be impacted as business continuity will be disrupted for onshore projects which may require adjustments. Companies will work closely with clients to adapt and manage transitions.”

The apex body also stated that it will continue to monitor developments closely, engage with industry stakeholders on the potential implications, and seek further clarity on the discretionary waiver process, to be granted by the Secretary of DHS.

In a post on X, New York-based immigration attorney Cyrus Mehta said, "H-1B visa holders who are out of the US on business or vacation will get stranded unless they get in before midnight September 21. H-1Bs still in India may have already missed the deadline, as there is no way a direct flight from India will get in time”