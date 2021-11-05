India's first open-air theatre will open today in Mumbai and will showcase the film Sooryavanshi featuring Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Katrina Kaif in the lead role. Reliance announced the launch of its first rooftop theatre, which will be known as 'Jio Drive-In'. The open-air rooftop theatre will be operated and managed by PVR ltd.

View Full Image PVR Maison and the Jio Drive Mall at Maker Maxity, BKC

Situated in Jio World Drive, the recently launched retail precinct spread across 17.5 acres in Mumbai's commercial hub Bandra Kurla Complex. The drive-in theatre can accommodate around 290 cars.

Here's all you need to know about India's first open-air rooftop theatre:

1. The price of the ticket for each car is set to cost around ₹1,200 and only four people will be permitted inside one vehicle.

View Full Image PVR Maison and the Jio Drive Mall at Maker Maxity, BKC

2. The Jio Drive-in has claimed to have one of the biggest cinema screens in the country with 24m x 10m dimensions.

View Full Image PVR Maison and the Jio Drive Mall at Maker Maxity, BKC

3. The unique theatre is powered by Christie RGB Laser Projection. It will bring sound enhancement by broadcasting the soundtrack over FM signal through the car’s sound system.

4. Only those who are fully vaccinated and have exhausted a period of 14 days from their second shot will be allowed to enter the mall complex.

5. Also, soon to be launched at Jio World Drive is Nine Dine, a multi-cuisine casual-dine experience. Other concepts include a brand-new Italian restaurant, Motodo, "which uses refined food techniques and authentic ingredients to provide a wholesome Italian experience".

India has been home to a few drive-in cinemas over the years such as ‘Sunset Drive-in-Cinema’ in Ahmedabad, ‘Prarthana Beach Drive-in-Theatre’ in Chennai, ‘Under the Stars’ in Bengaluru and ‘Gurgaon Talkies’ in the NCR rehion but these have found it tough to discover an audience so far because of the geographical and weather conditions. Drive-in is a popular concept in countries like the US, where there were nearly 330 such cinemas at last count.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.