India's first saline water LED lamp ‘Roshni’ launched

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has launched India's first saline water lantern named ‘Roshni’, which uses seawater to power LED lamps. He unveiled the lantern during a visit to Sagar Anveshika, a Coastal Research Vessel, operated and used by the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), Chennai for coastal research, according to the Ministry of Earth Science.
The minister said that saline water lantern will boost Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Ujala scheme launched in 2015 for distribution of LED bulbs across the country.
“Roshni lamps along with Power Ministry's schemes like solar study lamps will be driving a vibrant renewable energy program aimed at achieving energy security, energy access and reducing the carbon footprints of the national economy," he said.
He further pointed out that this technology can also be used in hinterlands, where sea water is not available, as any saline water or normal water mixed with the common salt can be used to power the lantern, which is not only cost-effective, but very easy to operate.
Singh appreciated the NIOT team for inventing the Roshini lamp and advised them to transfer the technology to the industries for mass production of this multipurpose lamp which can be of immense help in rural and remote areas and in the times of the disasters.
Afterwards, the Union Minister along with the Secretary of Ministry of Earth Science, Dr. M. Ravichandran extended the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and visited the laboratories to hoist the tricolour on board the ship.
Singh also reviewed the progress of NIOT developed Low Temperature Thermal Desalination (LTTD) technology for conversion of sea water to potable water, which has been successfully demonstrated in Lakshadweep islands and informed that three desalination plants based on the LTTD technology have been developed and demonstrated at Kavaratti, Agati and Minicoy Islands of Union Territory of Lakshadweep.
