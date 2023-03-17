India's first seaplane operations between Sabarmati river front and the Statue of Unity launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2020 is facing an uncertain future due to the rising cost in maintenance and operations.

According to media reports, the state government has not provided a specific timeline for the resumption of the seaplane service between the two tourist destinations which was closed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year, in his written reply, the then Minister of State for Civil Aviation VK Singh said the ministry introduced a new mode of transportation – seaplane operations from water aerodromes under UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme.

“Sabarmati River Front & Statue of Unity water aerodromes were identified in UDAN for seaplane operations. An airport of the State Governments, Airports Authority of India (AAI), Public Sector Undertakings and Civil Enclaves and which is included in the awarded routes of UDAN and requires upgradation/development for commencement of UDAN operations, is developed under ‘Revival of unserved and underserved airports’ scheme," Singh said.

“The state government of Gujarat has informed that they have spent ₹7,77,65,991 for development of infrastructure and security equipment for seaplane operations." He said seaplane operations commenced on October 31, 2020 and discontinued on April 11, 2021, “due to commercial and COVID-19 reasons".

“This route has not been offered under UDAN thereafter". The minister said UDAN is a market driven scheme.

“Interested airlines based on their assessment of demand on particular routes, submit their proposals at the time of bidding under UDAN. Bids are invited by the Airports Authority of India, the implementing agency, from time to time," he said.

In response to a question whether the state government has sent a request to the ministry for an allocation of ₹1.2 billion to purchase two seaplanes to independently operate the service, Singh said, “There is no provision under the "revival/upgradation of airports/water aerodromes/heliports" scheme to provide funds for acquisition of an aircraft." Modi had launched the country’s first seaplane service between the Statue of Unity near Kevadiya in Gujarat’s Narmada district and Sabarmati river front in Ahmedabad in October 2020.

He had travelled in the maiden flight of the twin-engine plane from a lake close to Sardar Sarovar Dam and landed at Sabarmati riverfront.