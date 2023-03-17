India's first seaplane service faces uncertain future2 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 07:37 AM IST
- The seaplane operations commenced on October 31, 2020 and discontinued on April 11, 2021, ‘due to commercial and COVID-19 reasons’ according to the government
India's first seaplane operations between Sabarmati river front and the Statue of Unity launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2020 is facing an uncertain future due to the rising cost in maintenance and operations.
