India's first seaplane service faces uncertain future

In response to a question whether the state government has sent a request to the ministry for an allocation of ₹1.2 billion to purchase two seaplanes to independently operate the service, Singh said, “There is no provision under the "revival/upgradation of airports/water aerodromes/heliports" scheme to provide funds for acquisition of an aircraft." Modi had launched the country’s first seaplane service between the Statue of Unity near Kevadiya in Gujarat’s Narmada district and Sabarmati river front in Ahmedabad in October 2020.