India's first solar ferry. Guess daily operating cost. Just 200.

A typical ferry boat operating across the backwater in Vaikom-Thavanakkadavu sector, a distance of 2.8 km, charges only 4 rupees for the journey one side. Each trip take about 13-15 minutes (at speed of 10-12 km/hr). If it operates from 7 AM to 7 PM, taking 22 trips, and having sufficient time for passenger embarkation and breaks for crew, it would need about 100 litres of diesel (at 10 litres/hr). It is the cost of fuel for running the boat and its systems i.e., running both main and auxiliary engines.

