India's first solar-powered village will light up today; ₹3,900 crore spent
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will declare this as India's first solar-powered village on October 9.
On October 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will recognise Modhera, a village in Gujarat's Mehsana district that is known for its Sun Temple, as India's first solar-powered village, marking a significant step toward spreading renewable energy.