India's first solar-powered village will light up today; 3,900 crore spent

"On October 9, at around 5:30 pm, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects at Modhera in Mehsana. This will be followed by Darshan and Pooja at Modheshwari Mata Temple at around 6:45 pm, followed by a visit to Surya Mandir at 7:30 pm," according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).