“I never wanted to get married. But I did want to become a bride. So I decided to marry myself", said 24 year old Kshama Bindu who is set to get married to herself on 11 June this year.

As Pride month sets in with the onset of June, Bindu said that she feels she will set the example of self-love in India. "Maybe I am the first to set an example of self-love in our country," she was quoted as saying.

The venue for her wedding has been booked, the vows have been prepared and the date set, the woman from Vadodara, Gujarat will tie the knot with herself on 11 June. The ceremony will include every Hindu marriage ritual like- Pheras, applying of Sindoor.

She is even going for a two week honeymoon with herself following the wedding rituals.

Kshama was quoted as saying that she is the first incidence of self marriage or or sologamy in India.

"I looked up to see if there has been any such marriage in India, but couldn't find any. Maybe I am the first one to do so."

According to Bindu, 'self-marriage' is a "commitment to be there for yourself and unconditional love for oneself". She said it is also "an act of self-acceptance".

Harping on the movement of ‘Black Lives Matter’, the private firm employee said that she wanted to highlight ‘women matter’ in her act of self marriage.

According to Bindu, her parents have blessed her decision to marry herself which will take place at a temple in Gotri.

What is Sologamy?

Sologamy or autogamy is marriage by a person to themselves. Supporters of the practice argue that it affirms one's own value and leads to a happier life. An alternative term is self-marriage, but this may also refer to a self-uniting marriage, which is a marriage without an officiant.

The act of Sologamy has been on the rise globally, empirically among among affluent women. However, It is neither recognised by law of any country nor a social norm so far.