The 24-year-old girl from Gujarat faced resistance from BJP leader Sunita Shukla who said she will not allow the wedding at the temple as marrying oneself is not sanctioned in the Hindu religion
24-year old girl from Gujarat Kshama Bindu married herself in a private ceremony on Wednesday, 8 June at her own residence.
“I never wanted to get married. But I did want to become a bride. So I decided to marry myself", said 24 year old Kshama Bindu had earlier said. She was set to get married to herself on 11 June this year.
Bindu has earlier decided to get married in a temple with a priest present in Vadodara. According to her previous stories the ceremony would include every Hindu marriage ritual like- Pheras, applying of Sindoor.
However, her marriage did not have a priest to solemnise her vows. She decided to get married in private in order stay away from any kind of controversy.
Bindu faced resistance from BJP leader Sunita Shukla who said she will not allow the wedding at the temple as marrying oneself is not sanctioned in the Hindu religion. Following this, the priest who had agreed to get Kshama Bindu married to herself, backed out.
"I am against the choice of the venue. She will not be allowed to marry herself in any temple. Such marriages are against Hinduism. This will reduce the population of Hindus. If anything goes against religion, then no law will prevail," BJP's Sunita Shukla had said to Times of India.
After the priest backed out, consequently the temple venue became unavailable for Kshama.
The priest told media that he had agreed to the self-marriage thinking that it will be a marriage of the person with an inanimate thing, like a tree, which is common for people with 'manglik dosh'.
Kshama got her mehendi done which she dedicated to herself writing, "Just a girl who care enough to try".
As Pride month set in with the onset of June, Bindu said that she feels she will set the example of self-love in India. "Maybe I am the first to set an example of self-love in our country," she was quoted as saying.
She is even going for a two week honeymoon with herself following the wedding rituals.
Kshama was quoted as saying that she is the first incidence of self marriage or or sologamy in India.
"I looked up to see if there has been any such marriage in India, but couldn't find any. Maybe I am the first one to do so."
According to Bindu, 'self-marriage' is a "commitment to be there for yourself and unconditional love for oneself". She said it is also "an act of self-acceptance".
“Self-marriage is a commitment to be there for yourself and unconditional love for oneself. It’s also an act of self-acceptance. People marry someone they love. I love myself and hence, this wedding," explained Kshama.
What is Sologamy?
Sologamy or autogamy is marriage by a person to themselves. Supporters of the practice argue that it affirms one's own value and leads to a happier life. An alternative term is self-marriage, but this may also refer to a self-uniting marriage, which is a marriage without an officiant.
The act of Sologamy has been on the rise globally, empirically among among affluent women. However, It is neither recognised by law of any country nor a social norm so far.
