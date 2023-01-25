India’s first sovereign green bond issue raises ₹8,000 cr1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 11:20 PM IST
The bids received were worth more than four times the amount on offer, with the five-year bond sold to 32 investors and the 10-year to 57 investors, according to the RBI.
Mumbai: The maiden sovereign green bond issuance worth ₹8,000 crore was fully subscribed on Wednesday at a better- than-expected yield as local investors lapped up the bonds.
