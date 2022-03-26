India's first long-lasting ‘steel slag’ road built in this Gujarat city

Waste steel can prove to be a more durable and cost-effective way of making roads in future. In the first such use case of waste steel in India, a road has been constructed using waste steel in Surat at the Hazira industrial area.
It is India's first-ever 'steel slag road', which has been built by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India with CSIR India (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research) and the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) and government think tank Niti Aayog.
Steel slag road is built with 100 per cent processed steel slag, which aggregates in all layers of bituminous roads at Hazira, Surat.
"We are happy to facilitate a roadmap for the National Highway development. It's a proud moment to be a part of this prestigious project that uses 100 per cent processed steel slags in all layers," the company said.
The company also appreciated the earnest support from the Steel Ministry and the Ministry of Transport in this regard.
CSIR has said it is working on new technologies including slag aggregates, reclaimed asphalt, waste plastic, crumb rubber, marginal and composite materials for building long-lasting roads.
The disposal of steel slag is a major concern for steel industries as it is considered as waste material. The disposal of metallurgical and metal-processing waste as landfills are particularly hazardous for the environment. Processed steel slag aggregate exhibits great potential as a replacement for natural construction material. Methodology to crush the steel slag in suitable aggregate sizes is being provided to steel industries.
