Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  India's first long-lasting ‘steel slag’ road built in this Gujarat city

India's first long-lasting ‘steel slag’ road built in this Gujarat city

India's first-ever 'steel slag road' built in Hazira industrial area, Surat, Gujarat.
1 min read . 10:33 PM IST Livemint

  • This steel slag road is built with 100 per cent processed steel slag
  • India's first-ever ‘steel slag ’road, which has been built by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India with CSIR India, CRRI and Niti Aayog

Waste steel can prove to be a more durable and cost-effective way of making roads in future. In the first such use case of waste steel in India, a road has been constructed using waste steel in Surat at the Hazira industrial area.

Waste steel can prove to be a more durable and cost-effective way of making roads in future. In the first such use case of waste steel in India, a road has been constructed using waste steel in Surat at the Hazira industrial area.

It is India's first-ever 'steel slag road', which has been built by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India with CSIR India (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research) and the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) and government think tank Niti Aayog.

It is India's first-ever 'steel slag road', which has been built by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India with CSIR India (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research) and the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) and government think tank Niti Aayog.

Steel slag road is built with 100 per cent processed steel slag, which aggregates in all layers of bituminous roads at Hazira, Surat.

Steel slag road is built with 100 per cent processed steel slag, which aggregates in all layers of bituminous roads at Hazira, Surat.

"We are happy to facilitate a roadmap for the National Highway development. It's a proud moment to be a part of this prestigious project that uses 100 per cent processed steel slags in all layers," the company said.

"We are happy to facilitate a roadmap for the National Highway development. It's a proud moment to be a part of this prestigious project that uses 100 per cent processed steel slags in all layers," the company said.

Also read: Gadkari dedicates two Highway Projects worth 2,334 Cr in Sangli, Maharashtra

Also read: Gadkari dedicates two Highway Projects worth 2,334 Cr in Sangli, Maharashtra

The company also appreciated the earnest support from the Steel Ministry and the Ministry of Transport in this regard.

The company also appreciated the earnest support from the Steel Ministry and the Ministry of Transport in this regard.

CSIR has said it is working on new technologies including slag aggregates, reclaimed asphalt, waste plastic, crumb rubber, marginal and composite materials for building long-lasting roads.

CSIR has said it is working on new technologies including slag aggregates, reclaimed asphalt, waste plastic, crumb rubber, marginal and composite materials for building long-lasting roads.

Why steel slag?

Why steel slag?

The disposal of steel slag is a major concern for steel industries as it is considered as waste material. The disposal of metallurgical and metal-processing waste as landfills are particularly hazardous for the environment. Processed steel slag aggregate exhibits great potential as a replacement for natural construction material. Methodology to crush the steel slag in suitable aggregate sizes is being provided to steel industries.

The disposal of steel slag is a major concern for steel industries as it is considered as waste material. The disposal of metallurgical and metal-processing waste as landfills are particularly hazardous for the environment. Processed steel slag aggregate exhibits great potential as a replacement for natural construction material. Methodology to crush the steel slag in suitable aggregate sizes is being provided to steel industries.

 

 

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!