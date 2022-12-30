India's first underwater metro expected to ready by Dec 20231 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2022, 10:21 AM IST
It is worth mentioning that the East-West corridor of the Kolkata Metro is 15 Km-long and spans from Salt Lake Stadium to Howrah.
India's first underwater metro service, the East-West Metro Corridor project is expected to be completed by December 2023, the Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation (KMRC) said on Friday.