India's first underwater section of the Kolkata metro to test run on 9 April; here's all you need to know3 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 07:42 AM IST
- The two six-coach trains have been readied for trials as part of Kolkata East-West Metro Project.
- The East West metro corridor connecting Howrah Maidan and Sector V in Salt Lake is partially operational between Sector V station and Sealdah.
Kolkata is set to test run two six coach metro trains under the Hooghly river's underwater tunnel tomorrow i.e. on 9 April. This will make it India’s first-ever underwater sections. The two six-coach trains have been readied for trials as part of Kolkata East-West Metro Project. The East West metro corridor connecting Howrah Maidan and Sector V in Salt Lake is partially operational between Sector V station and Sealdah.
