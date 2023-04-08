As per the report, the date of commencement of commercial service will depend on the success of the trials. Earlier, KMRC had said that India's first underwater metro service, the East-West Metro Corridor project is expected to be completed by December 2023. Shailesh Kumar, General Manager Civil KMRC had told ANI, “The ongoing underwater tunnel project is likely to be completed by December 2023. Some rehabilitation works are in process and other issues are delaying the completion of the underwater metro project.