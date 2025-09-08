India's first Vande Bharat sleeper express to connect Delhi and Patna; check launch date, route and ticket price

The Indian Railways is set to roll out the country’s much-awaited Vande Bharat Sleeper Express just ahead of Diwali, with some reports suggesting the debut date is likely to be the end of September.

Unlike the existing Vande Bharat Express trains, which primarily offer chair-car services suited for daytime or short journeys, the new model has been designed specifically with overnight trips in mind, reported news channel CNBC.

From departure to destination The premium train designed for overnight journeys will connect Delhi and Patna via Prayagraj, reducing travel time to just 11.5 hours from the usual 12–17 hours, while offering passengers flight-like comfort at train-level fares.

The train is expected to halve journey times on long-distance services by running at a maximum speed of 180 km/h. For instance, while the Rajdhani Express takes about 23 hours to cover the same route, the Vande Bharat is projected to complete it significantly faster.

The train is expected to leave Patna at 8 pm and reach Delhi by 7.30 am the following day, hence saving time for passengers by providing the option of overnight travel. The return journey from Delhi will follow a similar overnight schedule, the news report by CNBC said.

Features of the new sleeper train Each Vande Bharat sleeper coach has been manufactured using advanced Integral Coach Factory (ICF) technology by Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML).

It is equipped with a range of modern features for the convenience and safety of passengers, including CCTV cameras, LED screens for information and entertainment, automatic doors with sensors, modern fire safety systems, and onboard announcement facilities.

The interiors feature an aircraft-inspired design, offering passengers a premium travel experience, the report said.

Price of the tickets The ticket fares are expected to be 10–15% higher than the Rajdhani Express on that particular route. However, officials justified the difference in cost of tickets by noting the shorter journey time and upgraded amenities.

Compared to flights, the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express offers a cheaper alternative while maintaining comfort levels of passengers who are travelling such long routes.

What does it mean for travellers? The Delhi–Patna route is among the busiest in the country, especially during festive seasons when millions of people travel between the capital and Bihar. The new sleeper train is expected to ease this congestion and provide a faster travel alternative to passengers.

The Vande Bharat Express, which was first launched and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019, has become a flagship service of the Indian Railways. It currently operates on seven routes across the country, attracting strong passenger demand because of its features such as speed, safety and comfort.

