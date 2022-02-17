NEW DELHI : The long-awaited water taxi services connecting the twin cities, Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, first of its kind in India, was flagged off by Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in the presence of Chief Minister Udhav Thackeray, on Thursday.

The services will commence the Domestic Cruise Terminal (DCT) and will connect the nearby locations at Nerul, Belapur, Elephanta island and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT).

Addressing the gathering, Sonowal lauded the Mumbai Maritime Board and Central & State agencies for completion of the projects which bring benefits to the citizens, boost tourism and opens avenues for employment generation.

“Sagarmala Programme has undertaken a range of projects across an array of categories such as port modernization, rail, road, cruise tourism, RORO & passenger jetties, fisheries, coastal infrastructure, skill development. 131 projects worth Rs. 1.05 lakh crore has been identified for implementation in Maharashtra," the Union Minister said.

The water taxi services promise a comfortable, stress-free journey which is time-saving and eco-friendly. The services are also expected to give a major boost to the tourism sector, especially the travel to the historic Elephanta Caves from Navi Mumbai.

The newly constructed Belapur Jetty, built at a cost of Rs. 8.37 crore, was funded in the 50-50 model under the Sagarmala scheme of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. The jetty will enable movement of vessels to locations such as Bhaucha Dhakka, Mandwa, Elephanta and Karanja.

“Out of 131, 46 projects worth Rs. 2078 crore being financially supported under Sagarmala scheme of Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. ROPAX movement between Mumbai Ferry Wharf and Mandwa has resulted in a positive impact with a reduction in travel time for passengers, quick and agile loading and unloading process of vehicles. More than 32 projects were undertaken in four clusters - Palghar, Mumbai & Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg," the union minister added.

The union minister thanked the Maharashtra government for their active role in the development of the infra projects. “India’s is getting faster under the PM Gati Shakti National master Plan. Under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, I believe we can achieve much as Team India, working with the spirit of brotherhood and oneness," the minister concluded.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.