India’s first water taxi service inaugurated in Mumbai

“Out of 131, 46 projects worth Rs. 2078 crore being financially supported under Sagarmala scheme of Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. ROPAX movement between Mumbai Ferry Wharf and Mandwa has resulted in a positive impact with a reduction in travel time for passengers, quick and agile loading and unloading process of vehicles. More than 32 projects were undertaken in four clusters - Palghar, Mumbai & Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg," the union minister added.