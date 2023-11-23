India's first woman Supreme Court judge Justice Fathima Beevi passed away

India's first female Supreme Court judge, Justice Fathima Beevi, passed away at 96 on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Justice Beevi was also appointed as the Governor of Tamil Nadu after her superannuation as Supreme Court judge.

Kerala's Health Minister Veena George condoled her death by saying that the demise of Justice Beevi was extremely painful. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The minister said that Justice Beevi made a mark as the first woman judge of the Supreme Court and as the Tamil Nadu Governor.

"She was a brave woman who had many records to her name. She was a personality who through her own life showed that willpower and a sense of purpose can overcome any adversity," George said in a statement.

About Fathima Beevi According to Live Law, Justice Fathima Beevi obtained her Bachelor of Law Degree from the Government Law College and enrolled as an advocate on 14 November 1950. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She began her career in the lower Judiciary of Kerala in 1950 and soon rose through the ranks serving as the Munsiff in the Kerala Subordinate Judicial Services, as a Subordinate Judge, as a Chief Judicial Magistrate, as a District and session Judge, as a Judicial Member of Income Tax Appellate Tribunal.

Justice Beevi became Supreme Court High Court Judge in 1983 and Supreme Court JUdge in 1989.

She was also the first Muslim judge to be appointed to any Higher Judiciary. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After her retirement, Justice Beevi first served as a member of the National Human Rights Commission, later she was appointed as Governor of Tamil Nadu.

Justice Beevi also served as Chancellor of Tamil Nadu University during her tenure as a Governor of the state.

She was awarded the Bharat Jyoti Award and the US-India Business Council (USIBC) Lifetime Achievement Award. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

