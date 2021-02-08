India’s fiscal architecture needs changes

Over the past decade, there has been a global trend to set up independent public bodies that provide non-partisan oversight and analysis of fiscal policy and performance to inform public decision-making. Independent fiscal institutions are now a common component of fiscal frameworks in most advanced economies, and the overall number of countries with such fiscal councils has more than tripled over the past decade. While these fiscal institutions take many forms, their tasks typically include preparing or assessing macroeconomic or fiscal forecasts, monitoring compliance with fiscal rules, budgetary analysis, long-term fiscal sustainability analysis and, for some, policy costing. There are several examples of fiscal councils tasked with a role in national and sub-national fiscal coordination as well. Empirical evidence suggests that fiscal councils can improve forecast accuracy and foster compliance with fiscal rules.

