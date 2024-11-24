India’s food processing industry spurs FMCG fresher jobs hiring; rising to 32% in H2FY24

The food processing industry, which is expected to double its size by 2025-26, will drive the hiring in the FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods) sector, as the second half of 2024 witnessed a sharp rise in the hiring intent for freshers, rising to 32 per cent, according to a report by TeamLease EdTech.

ANI
Updated24 Nov 2024, 08:46 AM IST
India's food processing industry spurs FMCG fresher jobs hiring; rising to 32% in H2FY24
India’s food processing industry spurs FMCG fresher jobs hiring; rising to 32% in H2FY24

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): The food processing industry, which is expected to double its size by 2025-26, will drive the hiring in the FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods) sector, as the second half of 2024 witnessed a sharp rise in the hiring intent for freshers, rising to 32 per cent, according to a report by TeamLease EdTech. The intent for freshers hiring in the first half of 2024 stood at 27 per cent, as per the report.

This increase is propelled by a deeper market penetration into rural and semi-urban markets on the back of rapid growth of India's food processing industry, projected to double from USD 263 billion in 2019-20 to USD 535 billion by 2025-26, with a CAGR of 12.6 per cent.

The report adds that the key product segments like dairy, RTE (Ready-to-Eat) foods, frozen meat, and snacks are creating job roles in supply chain and market research.

"The rise in demand for fresh talent in FMCG can clearly be attributed to deeper expansion in rural and semi-urban markets, fueled by the rapid growth of India's food processing industry," said Shantanu Rooj, Founder and CEO, TeamLease Edtech.

He noted that due to the company's focus on strengthening supply chains, market research, and brand management, the demand for talent is expected to be high.

It further adds that the FMCG companies are prioritizing freshers with skills in market insights, retail distribution, and regional consumer understanding as they expand into untapped areas.

Food engineer roles are projected to have a hiring intent of 41 per cent in Bengaluru, while logistics coordinators show a hiring intent of 39 per cent in Delhi. Additionally, the demand for supply and distribution chain positions in Hyderabad is 37 per cent, and brand management trainees have a hiring intent of 34 per cent in Bengaluru.

Each role demands a blend of technical knowledge in supply chain, inventory, and logistics management, along with adaptability and strong communication skills to navigate diverse regional markets.

This sectoral hiring trend reflects FMCG's role as a significant employment driver in India, with continued growth anticipated in fresh talent demand across key cities and expanding regional markets.

The survey covers 526 small, medium, and large companies across 18 industries across India. The coverage is spread across 14 geographical areas [metros, tier-1, and tier-2 centers, reflecting the hiring sentiment. (ANI)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Nov 2024, 08:46 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaIndia’s food processing industry spurs FMCG fresher jobs hiring; rising to 32% in H2FY24

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    335.10
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    9.3 (2.85%)

    Adani Power share price

    460.75
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -15.4 (-3.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    142.80
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.55 (1.82%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,137.50
    03:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    22.8 (2.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,052.40
    03:55 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -94 (-8.2%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    649.40
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -48.3 (-6.92%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    224.30
    03:48 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -13.1 (-5.52%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    79.63
    03:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.53 (-5.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,106.00
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    414.9 (8.84%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    157.55
    03:43 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.5 (8.62%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.01
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.53 (8.58%)

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    204.40
    03:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    14 (7.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,845.000.00
      Chennai
      78,851.000.00
      Delhi
      79,003.000.00
      Kolkata
      78,855.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.