India's foodgrain stocks swell—lens on effective management

Vijay C RoyDhirendra Kumar
3 min read22 Apr 2026, 05:55 AM IST
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Government data reveals a robust recovery in wheat reserves and a record-breaking accumulation of rice. (HT_PRINT)
Summary
India's foodgrain reserves have soared to 60.48 million tonnes, raising concerns over storage costs and wastage. Experts advocate for proactive offloading of surplus stocks through exports to stabilize domestic prices and support farmers, while addressing global food price increases.

New Delhi: India’s foodgrain stocks have surged well above its buffer norms, strengthening the country’s cushion against supply shocks and global price swings. Government data shows central pool reserves were at 60.48 million tonnes (mt) as on 1 April—nearly three times the mandate—fanning a debate over how best to manage surplus stocks to benefit both farmers and consumers.

The latest data marks a strong recovery from 33.2 mt stock in 2023 and 37.65 mt in 2024, when food grain inventories had tightened. Experts attribute the sharp increase to favourable weather during the 2025 rabi season and government's aggressive procurement strategies to stabilize the domestic market.

Government data reveals a robust recovery in wheat reserves and a record-breaking accumulation of rice. Wheat reserves had hit a decade-low of 7.5 mt in April 2024, and the current stock is now at 21.79 mt, 85% higher than the year-ago level of 11.79 mt and nearly three times the operational buffer norm of 7.46 mt.

Also Read | India opens wheat export taps as global prices rise

Rice reserves have also hit historic highs, with the stocks at 38.61 mt, way higher than the buffer norm of 13.58 mt.

Beyond the comfort of having robust food stock, the huge inventory situation also raises concerns around rising storage costs and potential wastage, bringing the urgency to expand distribution and export channels. The surplus has led to proposals around offloading of excess grain through open market sales and their use in ethanol production to prevent wastage in storage.

Emailed queries on the foodgrain stock situation sent to the consumer affairs, food and public distribution ministry remained unanswered until press time.

Cushion for farmers

Economists say that government procurement is a cushion for farmers against price crash shocks, but consumers are not getting the benefit of buying food grains at lower prices.

Foodgrain stock management can be well-calibrated. “These calculations are done very carefully. We have a fairly good understanding of how much damage can happen to foodgrain crops even in a worst-case scenario, and how much stock we need to keep available,” said Pronab Sen, a noted economist and former chief statistician of India.

Also Read | Prices of staples down despite West Asia war

“What has happened is that foodgrain production has remained high almost every year over the last four years. If this surplus is not managed, prices of foodgrains could crash, which is why the government steps in to procure,” said Sen. “With this stockpile, there will be no problem for us, and we will also be able to provide food assistance in case there are countries that need it.”

“The government is increasingly procuring stocks not just because it needs to maintain buffer reserves for contingencies, but also as a preventive measure to avoid a price crash,” he said.

Call to offload

Industry stakeholders have called for proactive offloading of excess stocks in the international markets.

“It is a positive sign for the nation’s food security. However, as we have a good surplus in hand, we have to be proactive in offloading stocks in the international markets to stabilize domestic wheat prices, and create space for the incoming wheat and rice harvest," said Navneet Chitlangia, president of The Roller Flour Millers Federation of India. "For this, special incentives may be given to wheat products also.”

The government is already looking at boosting wheat exports. In its latest move, on Monday, it approved an additional 2.5 million tonnes of wheat exports to support farmgate prices and manage the growing stockpile.

Also Read | Sugar, grain lobbies push for ethanol cook stoves as LPG stays squeezed

Rice exports also have bright prospects, industry players said. “Amid rising domestic stockpiles, there is an immense potential for boosting rice exports. Higher overseas shipments could help ease surplus pressure, stabilize prices and support farmers’ incomes,” said Satish Goel, president of the All India Rice Exporters Association (AIREA). "Proactive export measures would not just help manage excess stocks efficiently but also strengthen India’s position in the global rice market.”

On the global front, food prices are on the rise due to weather setbacks and a tense geopolitical climate leading to supply disruptions. Data released by the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) on 3 April showed that the food price index averaged 128.5 points in March, up 3 points (2.4%) from its revised February level, marking the second consecutive monthly increase.

About the Authors

Vijay C Roy

Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.<br><br>Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.

Dhirendra Kumar

Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.<br><br>Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.<br><br>Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.

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