India's forex kitty increases by $289 mln to $640.40 bln

1 min read.06:40 PM ISTPTI
The overall reserves had declined by USD 763 million to USD 640.112 billion in the previous reporting week
The value of the gold reserves continued their journey north, increasing by USD 152 million to USD 40.391 billion in the reporting week
MUMBAI :
India's forex exchange reserves increased by USD 289 million to USD 640.401 billion for the week ended November 19, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.
The overall reserves had declined by USD 763 million to USD 640.112 billion in the previous reporting week. They had touched a life time high of USD 642.453 billion in the week ended September 3, 2021.
