Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  India's forex reserves decline by $1.76 billion to $630.19 billion

India's forex reserves decline by $1.76 billion to $630.19 billion

The value of gold reserves jumped by $952 million to $40.235 billion during the week under review.
1 min read . 01:10 PM IST Livemint

India's reserve position in the IMF dropped by $16 million to $5.217 billion.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves declined by $1.763 billion to $630.19 billion in the week ended February 11 due to a sharp drop in the value of foreign currency assets, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed.

India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves declined by $1.763 billion to $630.19 billion in the week ended February 11 due to a sharp drop in the value of foreign currency assets, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed.

The foreign currency assets, which is the biggest component of the forex reserves, slumped by $2.764 billion to $565.565 billion during the week under review, according to the RBI's weekly statistical supplement.

The foreign currency assets, which is the biggest component of the forex reserves, slumped by $2.764 billion to $565.565 billion during the week under review, according to the RBI's weekly statistical supplement.

Expressed in US dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-dollar currencies like Euro, UK's Pound Sterling and Japanese Yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Expressed in US dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-dollar currencies like Euro, UK's Pound Sterling and Japanese Yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

India's reserve position in the IMF dropped by $16 million to $5.217 billion.

India's reserve position in the IMF dropped by $16 million to $5.217 billion.

However, there was a sharp increase in the value of gold reserves and SDRs. The value of gold reserves jumped by $952 million to $40.235 billion during the week under review.

However, there was a sharp increase in the value of gold reserves and SDRs. The value of gold reserves jumped by $952 million to $40.235 billion during the week under review.

The value of India's Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rose by $65 million to $19.173 billion.

The value of India's Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rose by $65 million to $19.173 billion.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!