India's forex reserves decline to $601 billion after two consecutive weekly rise

Further, the report stated that RBI intervenes frequently in both directions, and in 2021 the RBI purchased foreign exchange on the net in 7 of 12 months. The RBI made large monthly purchases in January and February of 2021, followed by modest sales in the spring as a COVID-19 outbreak took hold. Net purchases ticked back up during the summer but tapered off as the rupee came under greater depreciation pressure against the U.S. dollar in the latter part of 2021.