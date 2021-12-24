OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  India's forex reserves dip by $160 million to $635.67 billion
Listen to this article

India's forex reserves dipped by $160 million to $635.667 billion in the week ending December 17, mainly on account of a decline in foreign currency assets (FCAs), the RBI data shows. 

The FCAs declined by $645 million to $572.216 billion. During the same week, the country's gold reserves rose by $475 million to $39.183 billion.

In the previous week ended December 10, the reserves had dipped by $77 million to $ 635.828 billion. The forex reserves touched a lifetime high of $642.453 billion in the week ended September 3, 2021.

The forex reserves include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) remained unchanged at $19.089 billion. During this week, India's reserve position with the IMF also increased by $9 million to $5.179 billion.

With PTI inputs

Also read: The curious case of India’s rising forex reserves and falling rupee

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout