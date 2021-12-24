India's forex reserves dip by $160 million to $635.67 billion

India's forex reserves dip by $160 million to $635.67 billion1 min read . 07:38 PM IST
The foreign currency assets declined by $645 million to $572.216 billion, the data shows.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The foreign currency assets declined by $645 million to $572.216 billion, the data shows.
India's forex reserves dipped by $160 million to $635.667 billion in the week ending December 17, mainly on account of a decline in foreign currency assets (FCAs), the RBI data shows.
India's forex reserves dipped by $160 million to $635.667 billion in the week ending December 17, mainly on account of a decline in foreign currency assets (FCAs), the RBI data shows.
The FCAs declined by $645 million to $572.216 billion. During the same week, the country's gold reserves rose by $475 million to $39.183 billion.
The FCAs declined by $645 million to $572.216 billion. During the same week, the country's gold reserves rose by $475 million to $39.183 billion.
In the previous week ended December 10, the reserves had dipped by $77 million to $ 635.828 billion. The forex reserves touched a lifetime high of $642.453 billion in the week ended September 3, 2021.
In the previous week ended December 10, the reserves had dipped by $77 million to $ 635.828 billion. The forex reserves touched a lifetime high of $642.453 billion in the week ended September 3, 2021.
The forex reserves include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.
The forex reserves include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.
The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) remained unchanged at $19.089 billion. During this week, India's reserve position with the IMF also increased by $9 million to $5.179 billion.
The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) remained unchanged at $19.089 billion. During this week, India's reserve position with the IMF also increased by $9 million to $5.179 billion.
With PTI inputs
With PTI inputs
Also read: The curious case of India’s rising forex reserves and falling rupee
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!