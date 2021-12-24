India's forex reserves dip by $160 million to $635.67 billion

The foreign currency assets declined by $645 million to $572.216 billion, the data shows.

India's forex reserves dipped by $160 million to $635.667 billion in the week ending December 17, mainly on account of a decline in foreign currency assets (FCAs), the RBI data shows. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FCAs declined by $645 million to $572.216 billion. During the same week, the country's gold reserves rose by $475 million to $39.183 billion.

In the previous week ended December 10, the reserves had dipped by $77 million to $ 635.828 billion. The forex reserves touched a lifetime high of $642.453 billion in the week ended September 3, 2021.

The forex reserves include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) remained unchanged at $19.089 billion. During this week, India's reserve position with the IMF also increased by $9 million to $5.179 billion.

