India's forex reserves dip by $2.47 billion, records 5th straight weekly fall

This week's drop comes following the drop in forex reserves by $11.17 billion in the week ended April 1, which was the steepest weekly fall ever. Additionally, the country's forex reserves have declined sharply after touching an all-time high of $642.453 billion on September 3, 2021. This was the fourth consecutive week of decline in the country's forex reserves as the RBI continued to intervene in the currency markets by way of dollar sales to prevent a slide in the value of the rupee amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}