India's forex reserves drop by $1.268 bn to $561.583 bn1 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2023, 06:58 PM IST
The overall reserves had increased by $44 million to $562.851 billion in the previous reporting week after two consecutive weeks of the slide.
The overall reserves had increased by $44 million to $562.851 billion in the previous reporting week after two consecutive weeks of the slide.
India's forex reserves declined by $1.268 billion to $561.583 billion for the week ended January 6, according to data released by Reserve Bank said on Friday.