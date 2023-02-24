India's forex reserves drop for third week in row, at 11-week low of $561.27 bn
- In the previous week that ended February 10, reserves registered the biggest weekly drop in more than 11 months by $8.319 billion to $566.948 billion.
- The last time, forex reserves were up was in the week that ended on January 27, 2023.
India's forex reserves have declined for the third week in a row. In the week ending February 17, reserves are down by $5.681 billion, hitting an eleven-week low of $561.267 billion. All the component of forex reserves has contracted in the week under review.
