India's forex reserves drop for third week in row, at 11-week low of $561.27 bn

In the minutes of the MPC meeting for February 2023 monetary policy, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said, "in a world of extreme uncertainty, India is witnessing a conducive environment of macroeconomic stability: the economy remains resilient; inflation has moderated in the past two months to below 6%; fiscal consolidation is gaining traction; current account deficit is showing signs of moderation; forex reserves have improved; and the banking sector remains healthy."