India's forex reserves drop lowest in nearly 2 years, erases $560 bln mark

India's foreign exchange (forex) market erased its over $560 billion mark in the week ending September 2. In August month, the reserves witnessed a sharp decline as RBI leaned toward taming rupee depreciation against the US dollar. In the latest week, reserves dived lowest in more than 23 months. All components of forex reserves contracted during the week under review with foreign currency assets (FCA) weighing the most on the performance.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}