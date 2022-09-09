India's forex reserves drop lowest in nearly 2 years, erases $560 bln mark

In August month, the reserves witnessed a sharp decline as RBI leaned toward taming rupee depreciation against the US dollar. In the latest week, reserves dived lowest in more than 23 months.
India's foreign exchange (forex) market erased its over $560 billion mark in the week ending September 2. In August month, the reserves witnessed a sharp decline as RBI leaned toward taming rupee depreciation against the US dollar. In the latest week, reserves dived lowest in more than 23 months. All components of forex reserves contracted during the week under review with foreign currency assets (FCA) weighing the most on the performance.
As per the latest data from RBI, in the week ending September 2, the country's forex reserves stood at $553.105 billion - declining by $7.941 billion compared to the previous week --- lowest since October 9, 2020. In the week ending August 26, 2022, the forex reserves were at $561.046 billion.
Further, in the week ending September 2, FCA witnessed a decline of $6.527 billion to $492.117 billion. FCA is the major component in forex reserves. In the previous week (August 26 ending), FCA stood at $498.645 billion.
Meanwhile, gold reserves came in at $38.303 billion in the week ending September 2 declining by $1.339 billion, on the other hand, SDRs slipped by $50 million to $17.782 billion. Reserve position in IMF plunged by $24 million to $4.902 billion.
Jefferies in its latest note dated September 6, stated that India's forex reserves position needs to be watched.
The note said, "India's trade deficit has trended at record levels recently and the CAD is on track to hit a decadal high of 3.5% in FY23. The FX reserves (including forward cover) are down $100 billion now from peak and import cover has fallen below 9-month levels. The GDP deflator has hit a decadal high implying the broad based inflationary pressures."
