India's forex reserves increase by $689 million to $584.55 billion

MUMBAI :
India's forex reserves increased for the second consecutive week, touching $ 584.554 billion as of February 26, up by $689 million, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.
The overall reserves had increased by $169 million to $583.865 billion in the previous reporting week. The reserves, which have been steadily increasing over the last few months, had touched an all-time high at $590.185 billion for the week ended January 29 this year.