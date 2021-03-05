Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India's forex reserves increase by $689 million to $584.55 billion

India's forex reserves increase by $689 million to $584.55 billion

Photo: iStock
1 min read . 06:29 PM IST PTI

The overall reserves had increased by $169 million to $583.865 billion in the previous reporting week. The reserves, which have been steadily increasing over the last few months, had touched an all-time high at $590.185 billion for the week ended January 29 this year.

MUMBAI : India's forex reserves increased for the second consecutive week, touching $ 584.554 billion as of February 26, up by $689 million, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

India's forex reserves increased for the second consecutive week, touching $ 584.554 billion as of February 26, up by $689 million, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

The overall reserves had increased by $169 million to $583.865 billion in the previous reporting week. The reserves, which have been steadily increasing over the last few months, had touched an all-time high at $590.185 billion for the week ended January 29 this year.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Anand Mahindra shares what's on his travel bucket list for 2022-23

2 min read . 06:18 PM IST

US blacklisted China’s Xiaomi because of award given to its founder

3 min read . 06:13 PM IST

Sotheby’s International Realty and HDFC to co-host luxury home fair

1 min read . 06:05 PM IST

Owner of Scorpio, abandoned outside Mukesh Ambani's residence, commits suicide: Police

1 min read . 05:45 PM IST

The overall reserves had increased by $169 million to $583.865 billion in the previous reporting week. The reserves, which have been steadily increasing over the last few months, had touched an all-time high at $590.185 billion for the week ended January 29 this year.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Anand Mahindra shares what's on his travel bucket list for 2022-23

2 min read . 06:18 PM IST

US blacklisted China’s Xiaomi because of award given to its founder

3 min read . 06:13 PM IST

Sotheby’s International Realty and HDFC to co-host luxury home fair

1 min read . 06:05 PM IST

Owner of Scorpio, abandoned outside Mukesh Ambani's residence, commits suicide: Police

1 min read . 05:45 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

For the week ended February 26, the core currency assets – the largest component of the overall reserves - rose by $509 million to $542.615 billion, the RBI said.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased by $172 million to $35.421 billion during the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rose by $9 million to $1.517 billion in the reporting week, it said.

The country's reserve position with the IMF declined marginally to $5.001 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.