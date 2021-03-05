India's forex reserves increase by $689 million to $584.55 billion

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
1 min read.06:29 PM ISTPTI
The overall reserves had increased by $169 million to $583.865 billion in the previous reporting week. The reserves, which have been steadily increasing over the last few months, had touched an all-time high at $590.185 billion for the week ended January 29 this year.
India's forex reserves increased for the second consecutive week, touching $ 584.554 billion as of February 26, up by $689 million, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.
