India's forex reserves increase by $689 million to $584.55 billion

Photo: iStock

1 min read . 06:29 PM IST

PTI

The overall reserves had increased by $169 million to $583.865 billion in the previous reporting week. The reserves, which have been steadily increasing over the last few months, had touched an all-time high at $590.185 billion for the week ended January 29 this year.