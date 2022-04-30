This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India's forex reserves have slumped for the seventh straight week. The reserves were at an all-time high of $642.453 billion on September 3, 2021.
India continues to record a decline in foreign exchange (forex) reserves for the seventh consecutive week. The latest data from RBI shows that the country's forex reserves dip by $3.27 billion to $600.42 billion for the week ended April 22.
All components in India's forex reserves witnessed a fall in the week ending April 22.
Compared to the previous week, the forex reserves dropped by $311 million.
In the week ending April 22, 2022, the data further states that India's foreign currency assets slipped by $2.84 billion to $533.93 billion.
Further, gold reserves shed by $377 million to $42.77 billion, while SDRs stood at $18.66 billion down by $33 million by end of the week under review.