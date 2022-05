India's total reserves rise by $4.230 billion in the week ending May 20, 2022, due to a rise in currency assets. The latest RBI data shows that forex reserves stood at $597.509 billion in the week under review.

Notably, forex reserves increased for the first time snapping tenth consecutive weekly declines.

The reserves are now moving towards the $ 600 billion mark despite current global uncertainties.

Foreign currency assets (FCA) reserves were at $533.378 billion up by $3.825 billion in the week ending May 20, compared to the previous week.

FCA is a major component in the overall reserves followed by gold.

Gold reserves stood at $40.823 billion in the week ending May 20, up by $253 million from the previous week.

While SDR reserves were at $18.306 billion up by $102 million. Reserve Position in the IMF came in at $5.002 billion up by $51 million in the latest week.

In rupee terms, forex reserves stood over ₹46.38 lakh cr in the week ending May 20, rising by ₹41,682 crore compared to the previous week.

On Friday, the Indian rupee edged higher by 2 paise to settle at 77.59 (provisional) against the US dollar benchmark aided by bullish domestic equities and weakness in the greenback against a basket of currencies.