India's forex reserves rise by $4.23 billion to nearly $597.51 billion: RBI

India's forex reserves rise by $4.23 billion to nearly $597.51 billion: RBI1 min read . 08:38 PM IST
- Foreign currency assets (FCA) reserves were at $533.378 billion up by $3.825 billion in the week ending May 20, compared to the previous week.
India's total reserves rise by $4.230 billion in the week ending May 20, 2022, due to a rise in currency assets. The latest RBI data shows that forex reserves stood at $597.509 billion in the week under review.
Notably, forex reserves increased for the first time snapping tenth consecutive weekly declines.
The reserves are now moving towards the $ 600 billion mark despite current global uncertainties.
FCA is a major component in the overall reserves followed by gold.
Gold reserves stood at $40.823 billion in the week ending May 20, up by $253 million from the previous week.
While SDR reserves were at $18.306 billion up by $102 million. Reserve Position in the IMF came in at $5.002 billion up by $51 million in the latest week.
In rupee terms, forex reserves stood over ₹46.38 lakh cr in the week ending May 20, rising by ₹41,682 crore compared to the previous week.
On Friday, the Indian rupee edged higher by 2 paise to settle at 77.59 (provisional) against the US dollar benchmark aided by bullish domestic equities and weakness in the greenback against a basket of currencies.
