India's forex reserves rise by $4.53 bn to reach a 10-month high of $588.78 bn2 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 06:14 PM IST
As per RBI's data, forex reserves jumped by $4.532 billion to $588.780 billion in the April 28, 2023, week. This is compared to a decline of $2.164 billion in the previous week that ended on April 21, 2023.
India's forex reserves turned positive in the week that ended on April 28, 2023. The foreign exchange reserves of the country climbed by $4.532 billion to $588.780 billion in the week under review. With that, the reserves have surged to a 10-month high. Foreign currency assets which hold the largest weightage in reserves boosted the weekly performance.
