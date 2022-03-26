India's forex reserves slump by another $2.59 billion

The value of gold reserves slumped by $1.831 billion to $42.011 billion during the week under review

India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves dipped for a second consecutive week. The forex reserves were declined by $2.59 billion to $619.678 billion during the week ended on March 18. The value of gold reserves, as well as, foreign currency assets also declined sharply. The value of gold reserves slumped by $1.831 billion to $42.011 billion during the week under review.

For the week ended March 11, the forex reserves in the country slumped by $9.646 billion, the sharpest decline in nearly two years. The sharp decline in the country's forex reserves coincides with the week during which the rupee hit an all-time low. The Indian rupee plunged to a record low of 77.02 against a US dollar on March 7.

The foreign currency assets, which is the biggest component of the forex reserves, fell by $703 million to $553.656 billion during the week ended March 18.

The foreign currency assets had dipped by $11.108 billion in the previous week.

The value of India's Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) declined by $62 million to $18.865 billion. However, India's reserve position in the IMF remained unchanged at $5.146 billion during the week ended March 18, the RBI data showed.

