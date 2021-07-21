India’s four regional load despatch centres faced cyberattacks: Govt

“An incident of power outage had occurred in Mumbai, Maharashtra on 12 October, 2020. As per the direction of Ministry of Power, a committee was formed to conduct a fact finding exercise on the cyber sabotage angle. As per the report of the committee, no conclusive evidence was observed to attribute the Mumbai Grid incident of 12.10.2020 to a cyber-attack," Singh said in his response on Tuesday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}